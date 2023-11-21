Giants legend calls out Deonte Banks after rookie ripped Commanders: ‘Save that s—‘

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks decided to go on his Instagram Live to call out the Washington Commanders for not drafting him after Big Blue beat their NFC East rival Sunday for the season sweep.

Giants legend Carl Banks took the time to call out the young rookie on social media as well.

Carl Banks, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, doesn’t mind some smack talk here and there. But the younger Banks took exception with the Commanders passing over him for fellow rookie defensive back Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Love the 1 you with,” Carl Banks tweeted over the Instagram Live video of Deonte Banks. “#BeGiant Save that Sh%t for Thanksgiving dinner, with the fam, not the social media.”

Carl Banks added that he had “no problem with his swagger.”

“In fact, I love it,” he said. “…but everything ain’t for social media.. he gave up 2 scores BTW.”

Following the 31-19 win over the Commanders, which makes up for two of the Giants’ three wins this season, Banks was in the team’s locker room ripping the Commanders in an expletive-filled rant.

“Coulda came and got me at 16, and they didn’t,” Banks was heard saying. “Now I’m 2-0 against you bum a—boys. “F— the Commanders…They finna see me two times a year until the end of my career. Two times a year. Shoulda came and got me.”

Banks also made reference to Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in the video, calling him out after he had five catches for 43 yards. He was the team’s third-leading receiver on the day.

“I’m just tryna figure out, though, did 17 play today?” Banks questioned using McLaurin’s jersey number.

Banks is a DMV native and went to Maryland, where he was a standout for the Terrapins.

But the Commanders went for Forbes instead, and he’s struggled since coming out of Mississippi State. He’s been benched on multiple occasions by Washington, and his 19.1 yards allowed per reception is the third-highest in the NFL.

Banks, on the other hand, has done much better, allowing a 78.1 quarterback rate against while defending nine passes over 11 games thus far.