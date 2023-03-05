Giants’ legendary broadcaster rips Diamondbacks PR staff: ‘They gave us no information about anything’

San Francisco Giants legendary radio broadcaster Jon Miller didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Arizona Diamondbacks during the team’s split-squad spring training game on Saturday.

Miller said the Diamondbacks‘ public relations department didn’t provide the usual information about their team to the broadcasters before the game. It was a split-squad game, which means the team was playing two games at once.

Miller didn’t think that was a good excuse for the lack of stats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I have to guess the D-backs decided, ‘The heck with the big leagues, let’s just not be a big-league team for the split squad,’” Miller said during the radio broadcast.

“They have sent no public relations people over here, no information about who the manager is or anything at all about it. If they don’t want to be a big-league team, we’ll just treat them like a sandlot team.”

GIANTS’ LOGAN WEBB ADMITS TEAM WAS ‘BUTTHURT’ AFTER LEARNING AARON JUDGE RE-SIGNED WITH YANKEES

As the Diamondbacks took the field, Miller continued.

“They gave us no information about anything. So, one of those guys in a red shirt is managing and one of their right-handers is on the mound.”

It’s a normal duty of the public relations team for each team to provide game-day information – stats, rosters etc. – to media in attendance, especially broadcasters. It’s even more imperative for spring training when prospects who are not as well known are playing.

JEFF KENT SAYS HALL OF FAME VOTING IS ‘HEAD-SCRATCHING EMBARRASSMENT’ AFTER FAILING TO GET INDUCTED

Broadcasters want to make sure they can provide fans with as much information as they can. Miller, who won the Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010, has had years of experience doing that job, which he felt was being impeded.

The Diamondbacks didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Diamondbacks ended up winning the game, 9-5, after scoring six runs in the final three innings.

Arizona is a unique team in spring training because they play their spring training games in Scottsdale, which is just 20 minutes from their home stadium, Chase Field, in Phoenix.