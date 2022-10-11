Giants player hasn’t made trip back from London due to passport issues: report

The New York Giants left London with a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

They also left without their punter.

Jamie Gillan, affectionately known as “The Scottish Hammer,” is reportedly having passport issues and wasn’t allowed back in the states, the NFL Network reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The hope is that Gillan flies back to the U.S. Thursday. To be safe, the Giants will be working out punters in the event Gillan can’t play against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

One of the newest members of the Giants this season after the team moved on from Riley Dixon, Gillan has been solid for New York in his five games. Against the Packers, he took a safety by running around the end zone before stepping out of bounds to kill clock. The move ultimately led to the win, with Aaron Rodgers getting sacked on a potential Hail Mary.

GIANTS RUMBLE TO STUNNING VICTORY OVER PACKERS BEHIND SAQUON BARKLEY, BLOODIED DANIEL JONES

Gillan is also fourth in the league in average punt yards with 51.0 on 21 attempts. He’s also had four punts go inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan also seems to be performing his holding duties well for placekicker Graham Gano.

AARON RODGERS RIPS PACKERS’ LOSING TALK: ‘THAT’S NOT WINNING FOOTBALL’

Gillan was born in Scotland and began his career playing rugby before he moved to Maryland with his father in the Royal Air Force. That’s when Gillan began playing high school football, and he was hooked from there.

In 2019, when he was in his first year with the Cleveland Browns, Gillan even said he popped three of the four regulation-sized footballs he had bought to practice punting. He beat out veteran Britton Colquitt that year for the starting punter role.

Gillan had a connection to head coach Brian Daboll. He was on the the Bills practice squad late last season after the Browns waived him. Daboll coached the Bills’ offense last season.

Daboll and the rest of the Giants hope their punter can join them soon.