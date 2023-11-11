Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito reaping benefits of living in childhood home: ‘Everything is handled for me’

Tommy DeVito will be making his first NFL start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. When he gets back to the tri-state area, he’ll be heading to his place of residence: his childhood home.

The 25-year-old grew up in Cedar Grove, N.J., roughly nine miles away from MetLife Stadium. He says it takes just 12 minutes to get to the Meadowlands from his house.

After five years at Syracuse and one more at Illinois, he was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, so he didn’t even need to make huge changes to his lifestyle. In fact, he’s living his life much like he always has.

DeVito admitted that “everything is handled” for him at home.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner. Chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here,” DeVito told ESPN earlier this week.

DeVito said it was a “no-brainer” to stay at home once he signed with the G-Men.

“Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made, since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

DeVito was a first-team all-state player at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, N.J.

Aaron Rodgers bought a house in Cedar Grove shortly after being traded to the New York Jets, and it’s the hometown of Cleveland Browns’ David Njoku.

DeVito replaced Tyrod Taylor in Week 9 against the Jets, and also when Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 10. Now, DeVito figures to be Big Blue’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.