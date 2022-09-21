Giants receiver criticizes coach’s decision on lack of playing time Sunday: ‘I should be playing’

Kenny Golladay got the richest contract for a wide receiver before the 2021 season when he signed a four-year deal worth $72 million with the New York Giants.

Former general manager Dave Gettleman made a desperate move in hopes of getting the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones and improve the Giants lackluster offense. But it was a disaster.

Last Sunday, Golladay played just two snaps.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golladay is in his second year of that deal, but a new coaching staff has made it very clear that playing time is earned, not given, and will be based on who it feels gives the team the best chance to win.

But the receiver “didn’t like the decision whatsoever,” calling it “a little confusing.”

“Of course you know I really don’t agree with it or like it, but I can only control what I control. That’s coming to work every day ,” he told reporters Wednesday, via The Athletic.

“I should be playing regardless … That’s a fact,” he added.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like Golladay and the Giants coaching staff are the best of pals.

“I mean, it is what it is. You know, it’s a business,” Golladay said. “You know, I’m not here to be friends with coaches. You know, they just coworkers to me.”

Sure, the salary is nice, but Golladay clearly wants to play. If he doesn’t, nothing’s stopping him from requesting a trade.

“We’re going to see how it goes. … I came here to play. They’re also paying me to play. They want to see more I guess or whatever situation on their end. I keep doing what I got to do as far as just coming in each day,” he also said.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters after Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers that he broke the news to Golladay about his playing time before the game, and he handled it “like a pro.”

KENNY GOLLADAY’S ROLE ON OFFENSE ‘WEIRD SITUATION,’ BUT TEAMMATE SAYS COACH ‘STICKS TO HIS WORD’

“It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk. I’ve said it since the middle of camp, right? It hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a continual competition …” he said postgame Sunday. “We’re just going to keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance. And the other guys got to be ready as backups.”

Golladay played in 46 of the Giants’ 60 offensive snaps in their Week 1, 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, catching both his targets for 22 yards.

Last year was a disappointment for Golladay in his first year with the Giants. He didn’t score a touchdown and caught just 37 passes for 521 yards in 14 games. He led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2019.

The Giants will aim for their first 3-0 start since 2009 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys, who are without Dak Prescott, Monday night at MetLife Stadium.