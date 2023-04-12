Giants’ Saquon Barkley won’t sign franchise tag, will miss start of offseason program: reports

The New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley when offseason training begins Monday.

According to multiple reports, Barkley does not intend to sign his franchise tender in time to be eligible to participate in the Giants’ offseason program that begins next week.

The Giants designated Barkley in early March, just after locking down quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract. If Barkley does sign before the July 15 deadline, he will earn $10.1 million for the 2023 season.

After Barkley received the franchise tag, general manager Joe Schoen addressed failed contract negotiations but added the intent was for Barkley “to be a part of this team going forward.”

“That’s negotiations. We had some deals out there, and we tried to get a deal done with him and his representatives. And we couldn’t,” Schoen said at the time, via the team’s website.

“I think both parties knew at the end of the day that this was an option, and if he’s frustrated, I can understand some of that. We could be frustrated as well that we weren’t able to get a deal done. I love Saquon. He’s a good player. He’s going to be a part of this team going forward. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

According to ESPN, Barkley reportedly turned down a long-term deal in November that would’ve earned him around $12 million a year.

Drafted by the Giants in 2018 as the No. 2 overall draft pick out of Penn State, Barkley has battled through a number of injuries, including a torn ACL that cut his 2020 season short.

In 2022, he rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 of his 76 targets for 338 yards.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.