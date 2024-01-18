Giants’ Tommy DeVito: Living at home helped manage sudden fame

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was the talk of the NFL for a few weeks this season.

The New Jersey native became a hometown hero as he led the team to three wins and kept them in playoff contention for a little while as they were decimated by injuries at nearly every position.

DeVito quickly became “Tommy Cutlets” as his fame rose.

However, he learned quickly that with every rise, comes a fall. By the end of the year, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was starting again and DeVito was backing him up.

DeVito told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he wouldn’t have been able to handle it as well if it wasn’t for his tight-knit group around him. He also credited his ability to live at home with helping him balance the sudden fame.

“It was good, but it was good because I have a small circle. My family, my friends, my teammates really helped guide me through it all. Obviously, I’ve never been a part of something as crazy as this happened, especially with how fast it happened. Marketing team, agents, they did a great job handling a lot of that.”

“Me living at home was a big aspect, especially right now. They were really able to take a lot off my shoulders, and that aspect really just let me focus on football and enjoying that time and really be able to enjoy that experience and not feel like it was overwhelming in any way, shape or form. Obviously, it helps to have [Saquon Barkley] in the back here, which allowed [him] to take a lot of the load off. Everything was a positive. I enjoyed it. I just continue … to work and be ready for the next opportunity.”

DeVito, who with Barkley partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to give two fans the ultimate Super Bowl experience in Las Vegas next month, finished the year with 1,101 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.

It’s unclear whether DeVito will be back on the 53-man roster by the time the next regular season begins. But after this season, it’s clear Giants fans fell in love with DeVito and believe he can earn a spot on the team in some capacity.

