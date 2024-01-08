Giants’ Wink Martindale resigns as defensive coordinator despite indications he’d be back: reports

Head coach Brian Daboll seemingly expected him to stay, but apparently Wink Martindale had other plans.

The New York Giants defensive coordinator resigned from his position on Monday after two seasons with the organization, according to multiple reports.

The news followed early indications by Daboll that Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would return next season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s my expectation that they’re going to come back,” he said at Monday’s end-of-year presser alongside general manager Joe Schoen.

“I think they’re good coaches, so it’ll be good to have some continuity and bring them back. I know Wink talks about this as a destination place and things like that. It’s good. I appreciate how hard they work, their commitment to the team, so that’s my plan.”

SAQUON BARKLEY SAYS IT’S A ‘POSSIBILITY’ WEEK 18 WILL BE LAST GAME AS GIANT: ‘IT’S OUT OF MY CONTROL’

Daboll noted during his remarks that he had not yet spoken to those coaches but that it was his “expectation” and “plan” that they would return for the 2024 season.

Martindale joined the Giants in 2022 after several years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier this season, Martindale was seemingly criticized by safety and co-defensive captain Xavier McKinney, which the coach said had surprised him.

FROM OUTKICK: SAQUON BARKLEY IS ‘NUMB’ TO IDEA OF GIANTS USING SECOND FRANCHISE TAG

Martindale’s exit follows the Giants’ decision to part ways with special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on Monday.

“Just felt like we’re going to move in a different direction, not going add anything to it,” Daboll said of the move. “These were private conversations, but I do respect both of those guys and what they’ve done the last two years, their commitment to the team, their work ethic, but [we] wanted to make a change.”

The shake-up came after New York allowed a league-high 85 sacks, 20 more than any other team in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.