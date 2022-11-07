Giants’ Xavier McKinney suffers hand injury in ATV crash while on vacation during bye week

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney had an accident while away on a break during the team’s bye week and will miss a few weeks.

McKinney said in a social media post on Twitter he was injured in an ATV accident while vacationing in Mexico. The third-year defensive back had started every game for the Giants so far this season and was potentially working on a breakout season as the team weighs potentially extending past 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney said. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs.

“Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

GIANTS COULD DISCUSS DANIEL JONES, SAQUON BARKLEY CONTRACT EXTENSIONS DURING BYE WEEK, GM SAYS

McKinney has 38 total tackles, a forced fumble and four passes defended this season.

The Giants entered the bye week 6-2 after a loss to the hot Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The team is ranked ninth in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed with a Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans on the horizon.