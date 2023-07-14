Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect Rex Heuermann searched Google for explicit pornography, case-related queries

Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic details.

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann made thousands of explicit Google searches for child pornography and other disturbing media, according to law enforcement officials.

Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder: one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder for each of the three victims. Those victims have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Officials detailed in a bail application that Heuermann made “thousands” of Google searches for various explicit pornography and also searched for nearby sex workers. Fox News Digital is not describing many of the Google searches due to their explicit nature.

Among the Google searches that Heuermann allegedly made are “mistress long island” and “mature escorts Manhattan.”

Many of the Google searches allegedly involved child pornography.

Law enforcement officials obtained the Google search history through a warrant on a “junk” and “burner” email account.

According to the bail application, the email address was found after Google was issued a warrant seeking records or accounts associated with burner phones obtained by Heuermann.

Between March 2022 and June 2023, according to the bail application, the suspect allegedly made over 200 Google searches related to the disappearances and murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Barthelemy, Waterman, and Costello.

The Google searches include “why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer,” “why hasn’t the long island serial killer been caught,” “In Long Island serial killer investigation, new phone technology may be key to break in case,” and more.

Heuermann searched for a number of documentaries and podcasts relating to the investigation, and viewed related articles as well.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.