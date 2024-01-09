Girlfriend of Bengals’ Jake Browning gains thousands of followers after going viral

Stephanie Niles, the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, got firsthand experience over the last two days of the power of social media.

Niles went viral on Sunday as she was seen in a suite at Paycor Stadium cheering on Browning as he threw his first of three touchdown passes against the Cleveland Browns. In an all-white bodysuit and an orange hat, a few seconds of CBS showing her celebrating caught the eyes of social media.

She immediately went viral across X, and her following count nearly doubled.

A Dolphins fan account on X, @MikMcDaniel, noted that Niles ended Sunday with about 27,100 followers on Instagram. By Tuesday morning, Niles had more than 43,000 followers.

She was at the National Championship Game in Houston on Monday night, cheering on her alma mater Washington against Michigan and predicted, “dawgs by a million.” However, the Huskies ended up losing to the Wolverines 34-13.

After the Bengals solidified a 31-14 victory against the Browns, Niles recapped her day on Instagram. She posted photos of herself with her sister and other family members as they cheered her man on.

“What a ride!! how INSANE is this life!!!” she captioned her slideshow of pics.

Niles and Browning both attended the University of Washington. Browning was the star quarterback for the Huskies from 2015 to 2018. He bounced around from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bengals over the course of his career and was able to start his first game this season after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Niles co-founded 7th Street Swim. The brand is a sustainable swimwear company based in New York City. She and Browning have been together for about five years.

She went viral back in December when she wrote on her Instagram Stories she needed something “stronger” than beer as the Bengals topped the Vikings, 27-24.

