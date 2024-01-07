Girlfriend of Bengals’ Jake Browning goes viral as she cheers on QB vs Browns

Stephanie Niles, the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, went viral on Sunday as the team pounced on the Cleveland Browns during their final matchup of the 2023 season.

Niles was in the suite at Paycor Stadium in an all-white outfit with an orange hat as she cheered on Browning. As the cameras panned to her in the suite celebrating Browning’s first touchdown pass, Niles was looking for a high five but was iced out.

She appeared to catch the eye of social media during the game.

“Jake Browning’s Girlfriend is about to be trending,” podcaster Dave Heilman wrote on X.

“Jake Browning playing with extra motivation today,” Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast wrote on X.

“Jake Browning indeed has a dog in him,” Gavin McHugh added.

Ben Domenech added: “In Week 18, the part of Taylor Swift will be played by backup Stephanie Niles.”

The Bengals had a 24-0 lead at the break. Browning was 12-for-16 with 108 passing yards and two touchdown passes at the break. Bengals defenders Logan Wilson and Jordan Battle each had an interception.

Cleveland had already wrapped up a playoff spot.

Browning was thrust into the starting role for the Bengals once Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury. Entering Sunday’s game against Cleveland, he was hoping to finish the year above .500.

He was 1,780 passing yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games for the Bengals heading into Week 18.