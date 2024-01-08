Girlfriend of Bengals’ Jake Browning recaps final home game of season: ‘How INSANE is this life!’

Stephanie Niles, the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, had herself a day as she watched the team dominate the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 season finale.

Niles was in the suite at Paycor Stadium wearing a white bodysuit with an orange hat. She was seen cheering on Browning after his first touchdown pass of the game. She quickly went across social media and picked up a couple of thousand Instagram followers along the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the Bengals solidified a 31-14 victory against the Browns, Niles recapped her day on Instagram. She posted photos of herself with her sister and other family members as they cheered her man on.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

“What a ride!! how INSANE is this life!!!” she captioned her slideshow of pics.

BILL BELICHICK ‘DEFINITELY WANTS TO STAY’ WITH THE PATRIOTS, ROB GRONKOWSKI SAYS

Niles and Browning both attended the University of Washington. Browning was the star quarterback for the Huskies from 2015 to 2018. He bounced around from the Minnesota Vikings to the Bengals over the course of his career and was able to start his first game this season after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Niles co-founded 7th Street Swim. The brand is a sustainable swimwear company based in New York City. She and Browning have been together for about 5 years.

She went viral back in December when she wrote on her Instagram Stories she needed something “stronger” than beer as the Bengals topped the Vikings, 27-24.