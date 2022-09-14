Gleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double gives Yankees win over Red Sox in 10 innings

The New York Yankees are getting hot again.

The Evil Empire took down their arch rival Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Tuesday night, 7-6.

Aaron Judge hit two separate game-tying home runs, good for his 56th and 57th homers of the season. He’s now four homers away from tying, and five from breaking, Roger Maris’ 61.

In extra innings, Gleyber Torres came up with the bases loaded in two outs, and he came up clutch with a bases-clearing double.

Torres has been swinging a hot bat recently after a historically bad slump – from July 17 this past Friday, he was slashing just .177/.222/.286 with 13 RBI. But in his last three games, he is 5-for-14 (.357) with eight RBI and three extra-base hits.

Gerrit Cole continued his Fenway Park struggles, giving up four earned runs in his six innings of work – all of which came via the home run – He did strike out 10 batters, but he now owns a 5.52 ERA in his career at Fenway Park. He also couldn’t get through three innings in the Wild Card Game in Boston last year.

However, the bullpen shut Boston down, tossing four innings after Cole to close the door. It got close, as Wandy Peralta allowed an RBI single and a wild pitch that scored a run, but he struck out Rafael Devers to get the save.

The Sox got on the board first with a two-run homer from Triston Casas, but Marwin Gonzalez tied it right back up with a two-run blast of his own in the third.

Judge is now 19 for his last 37 with six home runs, and with his .310 batting average, he is now seriously in the AL Triple Crown conversation.

The Yankees have struggled immensely in the second half, but they have very quietly won seven of their last nine games.