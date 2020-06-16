Gold Alert: 31-Year-Old Man Missing

A Gold Alert has been issued out of Seaford for a 31-year-old man.

Delaware State Police say Michael Wayne Lewis could be in the Delmar area.

He was reported missing Monday.

Lewis is 6’ 1”, 185 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and a light skin tone.

Attempts to communicate with him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and welfare.

If you’ve seen him you’re asked to contact State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

The entire Gold Alert follows:

Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com