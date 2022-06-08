Gold Alert: 70-Year-Old Milton Man Missing

A 70-year-old Milton man is missing, and Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for Michael Healy.

Healy was last seen Tuesday at about 10:00 a.m. at his residence in Milton. State Police say attempts to locate him or contact him have not been successful and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Michael Healy

State Police released this description:

Healy is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall and 150 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and swim trunks.

Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.