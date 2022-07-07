Gold Alert: 71-Year-Old Dover Man Missing

A 71-year-old Dover man is missing, and Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for Mark O’Brien.

Police said O’Brien was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday at about 8:00 a.m.

Dover Police issued this description:

O’Brien is a white male, 6’2″ in height, approximately 265 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. O’Brien suffers from multiple conditions that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored or treated.

Anyone with information about O’Brien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.