Gold Alert: 71-Year-Old Man Missing

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 71-year-old man who was seen leaving his residence following an argument with a roommate last Tuesday, then was evaluated at a hospital Wednesday before being discharged.

Howard Seeney is described as 5’2″, 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He resided on White Oak Road.

Anyone who has seen Howard Seeney or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or call 911.

(The photo provided is from 2010.)