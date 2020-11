Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for an 85-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday at about 5:00 p.m.

Wyndham Williams was driving a 2002 silver Lincoln Town Car. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

Police say Williams has been diagnosed with dementia and there is concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wyndham Williams is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.