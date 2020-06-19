Gold Alert: Bridgeville Man Missing

A 77-year-old Bridgeville man is missing.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Robert Crane. He was reported missing Thursday.

Crane is describe as 6′ 1″, 195 lbs, with balding gray hair and glasses. He could be driving a red 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

State Police say efforts to find or speak with Crane have been unsuccessful and there is true concern for his safety and welfare.

If you have seen Crane you’re asked to contact State Police at 302-337-8253 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.