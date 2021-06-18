Gold Alert: Bridgeville Woman Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 64-year-old Wenda Lambert of Bridgeville. She was last seen in the Greenwood area Thursday at about 1:15 p.m.

According to State Police, efforts to contact Lambert have not been successful and there is a true concern for her safety and wellbeing.

Lambert is white, about 5′, 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black leggings and black sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wenda Lambert is urged to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or dial 911.