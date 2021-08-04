Gold Alert: Camden Man Missing

A Camden man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 61-year-old David Angelo.

Angelo was last seen Tuesday at about 2;00 p.m. in the Camden area. According to State Police, attempts to contact him have not been successful and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.

Angelo is white, 6′ 1″, approximately 200 lbs. with blue eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Angelo of Camden is asked to contact State Police Troop 3 at 302-698-5499 or call 911.