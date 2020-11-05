Gold Alert: Camden-Wyoming Woman Missing

A Camden-Wyoming woman is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Jasmier Davis.

Davis was last seen Wednesday at about 1:08 p.m. in the Camden-Wyoming area. State Police say attempts to locate her or communicate with her have not been successful and there is true concern for her safety and well-being.

Davis is black, about 5′ 3″, 145 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmier Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.