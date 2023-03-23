GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 54-year-old Kathy Turner of Dover, Delaware. Turner was last seen in the New Castle area on March 20, 2023. Attempts to contact or locate Turner have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Turner is described as a black woman, approximately 5’05” tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, blue jeans, and pink slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Kathy Turner’s whereabouts should contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.