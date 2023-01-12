GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on January 11, 2023, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Parsons have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Parsons is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an unknown clothing description.

Andrew Parsons

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Andrew Parsons’ whereabouts to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 by calling 302-378-5749, or by dialing 9-1-1. You may provide information by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.