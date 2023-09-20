GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milford Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 35-year-old Tyler Cordrey of Milford. He was last seen in the Seaford area on September 19th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Tyler is described as a white man, approximately 5’11” tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and khaki shorts. He may be driving a black Chevrolet Silverado with Delaware registration. Anyone with information regarding Tyler Cordrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling (302) 337-1090 or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

