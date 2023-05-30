GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milford Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 16-year-old Nihaya Dunson of Milford.

Nihaya was last seen on May 26, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Nihaya have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for her safety and well-being.

Nihaya is described as a black girl, 5’8” and about 110 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan dress with white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Nihaya Dunson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. You may also provide information by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.