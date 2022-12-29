GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 35-year-old Jennifer Harris of Millsboro, Delaware. Harris was last seen on December 26, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Harris have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Harris is described as a black female, approximately 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.