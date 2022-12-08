GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 43-year-old Terrence Riddle who was last seen December 7th, 2022 in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Riddle is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall weighing about 195 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding Terrance Riddle’s whereabouts should call Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850 or by calling 9-1-1. You can also provide information by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.