GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Evans is described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding Connor Evans’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.