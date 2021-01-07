Gold Alert: Dover Man Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 48-year-old Dover man.

Police said Thursday that 48-year-old David Jennings was last seen this morning at about 3:00 a.m. in the Dover area. Attempts to contact him or locate him have not been successful and there is concern for his safety and well being.

Jennings is a white male, about 5′ 8″, 220 lbs. with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a green hooded sweatshirt and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.