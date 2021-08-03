Gold Alert: Dover Man Missing

A Dover man is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 54-year-old Ralph Clark.

Clark was last seen Monday at about 3:15 p.m. in the Dover area. According to State Police, efforts to contact him have not been successful and there is true concern for his safety and well-being.

State Police released this description of Ralph Clark:

a white male, 6’ tall, approximately 140 lbs. with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Ralph Clark of Dover or knows where he is is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 9 at 302-378-5749 or call 911.