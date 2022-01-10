Gold Alert: Dover Man Missing

Moises Valle Junior

A 30-year-old Dover man is missing, and Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for Moises Valle Junior.

According to Police, Valle was last seen December 31st at a family member’s home on Haman Drive. It was thought that he could be staying at a shelter in the Wilmington area, but Valle has not been seen there since October 2021.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moises Valle Junior is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or 911.

Dover Police released this description:

Valle Jr. is a black male with brown hair and eyes, unknown clothing, 5’4″ and approximately 120 pounds.