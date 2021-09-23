Gold Alert: Dover Man Missing Since Monday

A 28-year-old Dover man has been missing since Monday morning.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Joshua Plato. According to State Police, attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is true concern for his safety and well-being. He was last seen at about 8:10 a.m. in the Dover area.

Plato is described as white, about 6′ 3″, 170 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue / gray T-shirt, blue / yellow bathing suit and black sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Joshua Plato or knows where he is is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or call 911.