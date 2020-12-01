Gold Alert: Dover Man Missing

Dover Police have issued a gold alert for a 67-year-old man who was last seen on November 19th.

Dover Police transported Allen Hill to Kent General Hospital that day. He was later discharged and recommended to another facility.

According to police, Hill’s family has not seen him or heard from him since that day. He was reported missing Monday night.

Officers contacted Delaware facilities and found no record of Hill being at any of them.

Hill is described as 6’1″, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Allen Hill, you are asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.