GOLD ALERT: Dover Police Department Issues Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Amanda Hastings of Milton. Hastings suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Hastings is described as a white woman, 5’3″ and 110 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Hastings was last seen in the Unit block of Laurel Drive Dover, DE on July 30th at 3:00 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a gray, white, and black shirt with white shorts. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. If you have any information on Hasting’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.