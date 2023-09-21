UPDATE: Gold Alert Issued for Lincoln Woman-Cancelled

UPDATE 09/21/2023 -12:30 p.m.– The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Patricia Hultz. Hultz has been located and is safe.

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Patricia Hultz of Lincoln. Hultz suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Hultz is described as a white woman who is 5’6″ and 250 pounds, with bleached blonde hair and green eyes. Hultz was last seen in the 800 block of Division Street on September 14th. It’s not known what she was wearing, however she may be operating a silver Nissan Versa Delaware Registration 429539. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful. If you have any information on where Hultz is, please call 302-736-7111.