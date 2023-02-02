GOLD ALERT: Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 50-year-old Wendell Price of Dover, who suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Price is described as a 6-foot-tall black man, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Price was last known to be in the area of 621 West Division Street on January 5, 2023. At the time, he was wearing orange bib overalls.

Wendell Price

If you have any information on Price’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.