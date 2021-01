A 14-year-old girl is the subject of a Gold Alert issued by Dover Police.

Jazmien Gonzales was last seen voluntarily leaving her home in the 100-Block of North New Street Tuesday at about 5:08 p.m. According to police, she left her phone and shoes at home and was wearing gray and black sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jazmien Gonzales of Dover is asked to contact police at 302-736-7111.