Gold Alert: Dover Woman Missing

A Dover woman is missing, and Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 23-year-old Alexis McGonigle.

Alexis McGonigle

McGonigle was last seen Friday at about 4:30 p.m. in the Dover area. According to State Police, attempts to find her or communicate with her have not been successful and there is a concern for her safety and wellbeing.

State Police released this description:

McGonigle is described as a white female, 5’06”, approximately 130 lbs., blue eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexis McGonigle of Dover is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com