Gold Alert: Dover Woman Missing Since Monday

Delaware State Police have issued a gold alert for a 47-year-old Dover woman who has not been since since Monday at about

6 p.m.



Police say there is concern for Kay Kesterson Smith’s well-being and safety.



Smith is African-American, about 5’2″, 113 pounds.



If you know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

State Police released these additional details:

Kay is described as a black female, 5’02”, and 113 lbs. She was last seen wearing a gray in color North Face jacket, gray unknown tennis shoes and carrying a brown unknown bag. She is not operating a vehicle.