Gold Alert: Dover Woman Missing

A 40-year-old Dover woman is missing, and Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for Shekia Harvey.

Harvey was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday by a church pastor.

Police say Harvey has a condition and has made statements that are cause for concern for her health and well-being. Attempts to contact her by phone have not been successful, and she has not been at the addresses on file for her.

Harvey is about 5′ 8″, 195 pounds. She was wearing a black and red striped dress.

Anyone who has seen Shekia Harvey or knows where she is is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.