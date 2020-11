A Gold Alert has been issued for Michael Johnson of Felton, who was last seen Tuesday night in the Felton area.



State Police say attempts to contact him have not been successful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Johnson is described as a white male 5’11” tall, approximately 180 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Michael Johnson of Felton is asked to contact Delaware State Police.