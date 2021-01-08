Gold Alert: Felton Man Missing

A Felton man has been reported missing.

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Donovan Sewell. Sewell was last heard from on Thursday in the Felton area.

According to police, efforts to contact Sewell have not been successful and there is concern for his safety and welfare.

Sewell is 62, a black male, 5′ 8″, 150 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing or whether he is operating a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donovan Sewell of Felton is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.