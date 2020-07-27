Gold Alert: Felton Man Missing

A Felton man is missing, and Delaware State Police Sunday issued a Gold Alert for 35-year-old Tyrone L. Evans.

Evans was last seen Sunday night at about 11:50 in the area of Fire Tower Road in Felton. Attempts to locate him or speak with him have been unsuccessful and there is true concern for his safety and welfare.

Evans is black, 5′ 7″, 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Tyrone Evans or know where he is, your are asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-697-4454 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.