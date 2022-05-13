UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED: Felton Teenager Located

Hailey Vilone

UPDATED – 5/13/22 – 2:30pm – The Gold Alert issued by Delaware State Police Troop 3 on May 10, 2022 for Hailey Vilone has been canceled. She has been located.

Delaware State Police issued the following Gold Alert Tuesday morning:

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 16-year-old Hailey Vilone of Felton, DE. Hailey was last seen on May 09, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. in the Woodside area. Attempts to contact or locate Hailey have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Hailey is described as a white female, approximately 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, gray leggings, multi-color flip-flops, and carrying a purple backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.