Gold Alert: Felton Woman Missing

A Felton woman is missing.

Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert Wednesday for 56-year-old Robin Cucuran. She was last seen in the area at about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say there is true concern for Cucuran’s safety and welfare. Attempts to communicate with her have not been successful.

Anyone who knows where Robin Cucuran is or has seen her is asked to contact State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Police released this description:

Robin is described as a white female, 5 ’6″, approximately 190 lbs., brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing tan khaki shorts and a yellow button up shirt.