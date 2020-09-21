Gold Alert: Felton Woman Missing

A Felton woman is missing, and Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Amanda Perry.

Perry was last seen at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, leaving First State Vape Shop at 470 North DuPont Highway. She had earlier completed her work shift at a local hotel.

According to police, Perry had told a family member that she was getting a ride home. Perry also reportedly made statements in the past that created cause for concern for her safety.

Anyone who has seen Amanda Perry or knows where she is is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.