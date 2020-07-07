Gold Alert: Felton Woman Missing

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 62-year-old Felton woman.

Julia Smith was last seen Friday July 3rd in the area of Kimberly Way in Felton. Attempts to contact her or communicate with her have been unsuccessful and there is true concern for her safety and welfare.

Julia Smith is 5′ 4″ and has dark hair and blue ehes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and jeans.

If you have seen Julia A. Smith of Felton or know where she is you are asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8429 or Delaware Crime Stopper at 800-TIP-3333.