Gold Alert for Missing Dover/Magnolia Man

A Gold Alert has been issued by Dover Police for 26 year old Christopher Mason of the Dover/Magnolia area. Police say Mason was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 3am Thursday – wearing a black Five Finger Death Punch shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He is white, 5′ 9” and about 200 pounds with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. Mason does suffer from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated.

If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.